Celebration of health

SONNING Common Health Centre is to celebrate its 50th anniversary on Saturday, September 4.

The event was originally due to take place at the GP practice off Wood Lane in June last year but was then postponed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is planned to be not only a celebration of the practice but also a return to normality after covid-19.

There will be a display about the history of the practice and its successes over the years.

Groups such as Green Gym, Health Walks, Health Cycling, Functional Physio/

Pilates and Active Leaders will be invited to have stalls to display information on their activities.

Former employees and anyone associated with the practice since it opened in 1970 are invited.

For more information, email Sue Abbott at sue.abbott6@nhs.net or Sue Litchfield at sue.HAT1999

@gmail.com