Pioneering female pilot remembered

THE uniform and effects of a pioneering wartime pilot were valued at up to £40,000 when the Antiques Roadshow came to Stonor Park.

Expert Siobhan Tyrrell spoke to the daughter of Jackie Moggridge, who served in the Air Transport Auxiliary in the Second World War, on the BBC programme, which was broadcast on Sunday.

Her job was to ferry various aircraft from the factories where they were built to the operational centres where they were deployed.

Her daughter said: “She was born in South Africa and wanted to learn to fly, basically, to show off to her brothers.

“She not only got her private pilot’s licence but she was the first woman to do a parachute jump in South Africa.

“She couldn’t do commercial college in South Africa so she had to come to England and attended aeronautical college in Witney in 1938, just before the war. She was the only girl learning to fly and after one year, war broke out.

“She wrote to the RAF and said she was going to join and they said, ‘No, no, no, we don’t take women fighter pilots’ so she joined the WAAF and became a radar operator.”

When the RAF began to lose pilots in the conflict, Moggridge was recruited by the ATA and was the youngest of the female pilots at the time. She flew more than 1,500 aircraft of 83 different types.

In addition to a photograph of her in front of a plane, there was a book of notes with a card for each plane that they flew, which included the necessary take-off and landing speeds.

After the war, Moggridge joined the RAF volunteer reserves, working at weekends. She was given her RAF wings and then became the first woman airline captain of scheduled passenger services.

Ms Tyrell said: “ATA items very rarely come up for sale and ATA pilots who are female you hardly ever, ever see.

“If this came up for auction there would be an absolute frenzy and it could easily make between £30,00 and £40,000. She was arguably one of the most well-known ATA girls.”

Moggridge died in January 2004.

Meanwhile, a collection of medals belonging to three members of one family dating from British rule of the Indian sub-continent was valued at £30,000.

They belonged to Sir Charles Cleveland, his older brother Henry Francis Cleveland and their maternal grandfather.

Sir Charles had been head of the secret service in India and was responsible for breaking a spy ring between Berlin and India, while Henry was in the Indian Medical Service and served as honorary surgeon general.

Mark Smith, a military museum curator, told the grandson of Sir Charles that the medals were from the Raj period at the beginning of Victoria’s reign.

He said his grandfather had been awarded the King’s Police Medal by Edward VII, which was very rare as well as having medals for being a knight of Britain and India.

Meanwhile, a Rolex Submariner watch was valued at £20,000.

Richard Price, an antique clocks expert, met the man who had inherited it from his father.

The man said: “He bought it for himself in 1972 when I was seven. Me, my mum, my dad and my brother went to Birmingham to buy it. My dad passed away in October and he gave it to me a couple of months before.

“It means absolutely everything to me, it’s a part of my dad. It’s a very, very special watch and it will be forever.”

The watch came with two original Rolex straps.

Mr Price said: “Fantastic to have those two straps and on their own they’re worth a chunk of money anyway.

“Submariner, one of a 10-year production with a mark four dial, with the receipt, and the straps, and I hope you guys are going to be really, really pleased with this. It’s going to be around the £20,000 mark.”

The owner was almost in tears and said: “My dad loved this programme and he would have been very proud to see it on here but he wouldn’t have cared what it was worth really.”