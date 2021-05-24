Monday, 24 May 2021

Beanpole day

THE annual Beanpole Day at Caversham Court Gardens will take place tomorrow (Saturday).

The event, which promotes wildlife-friendly gardening, will run from 10am to 3pm.

It is organised by conservation group Econet and there will be stalls selling plants and second-hand tools.

