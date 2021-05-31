Monday, 31 May 2021

Free bowls

AN open afternoon will be held at Wargrave Bowls Club at the village recreation ground from 2pm to 5pm tomorrow (Saturday).

The club is keen to recruit younger people. Visitors need only take flat trainers.

