New chapter

I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Monday, 31 May 2021
THE library in Sonning Common hopes to bring back its annual summer reading challenge in July.
In past years children have had to visit the library in Grove Road four times to receive a gold medal.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, the library is not sure what form the event will take this year.
31 May 2021
More News:
I won marathon but didn’t find out until I got home
A MAN from Goring won a running event in the ... [more]
Veteran, 96, joins tribute to Royal British Legion
A WREATH-LAYING ceremony was held in Wargrave to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say