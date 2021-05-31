Monday, 31 May 2021

Films return

THE Peppard Revels film club could return in the autumn.

Trustees of Peppard War Memorial Hall in Gallowstree Road, where the film nights take place, are planning to install a new projection and sound system with a larger screen.

Dates are being provisionally booked. For more information, visit
www.peppardrevels.org.uk

