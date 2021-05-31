Jousting knights return to battle at Stonor Park estate

MORE than 6,000 people attended the third annual jousting tournament at the Stonor Park estate at the weekend.

Mounted knights wearing full suits of armour battled it out in an arena as spectators cheered for their favourites and booed their rivals.

Four riders from the Knights of Royal England display team took part, including one named Thomas de Camoys, 1st Baron Camoys, after the Stonor family’s medieval heritage. The real-life Thomas de Camoys commanded the left wing of the army at the Battle of Agincourt. His modern-day namesake wore red and yellow colours matching those on Sir Thomas’s coat of arms.

Combatants were divided into a red and a blue team and faced each other in various challenges including a series of jousting matches.

They also charged at targets, fought each other hand-to-hand with swords and axes and picked up “severed heads” using their lances as they charged past them at speed. At one point a squire was “punished” by being made to sit on the fence separating competitors and then knocked off with a lance.

Other attractions included falconry displays, archery, axe-throwing, medieval music perfomed on original instruments and cookery and blacksmithing displays.

There was also a gunpowder display, “living history” talks, food and drinks stalls and a children’s parade in which youngsters walked around the main ring carrying toy weapons. The audience was limited to 3,000 each day.

The Hon William Stonor, heir to the estate, said: “We were very lucky with the weather. People stuck around until the very end and had a really good time, getting into the spirit and making lots of noise for their teams. The children always love it, which is great to see.

“I’d love to do more with it. A medieval banquet could be good fun.”