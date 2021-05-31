Price is right for ‘stinger’ race

A RUNNER from Henley completed the inaugural Nettlebed Stinger 10km race in just 35 minutes and 28 seconds.

Richard Price’s result astonished the organisers because they designed the course to be as difficult as possible and didn’t expect anyone to finish so quickly.

He was one of 210 people who took part in the event, which was organised by the Friends of Nettlebed School and raised about £5,000 towards a £20,000 appeal for playground improvements.

It was supposed to be launched in the spring last year but had to be delayed when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Runners assembled at the school off High Street and first had their temperatures checked to ensure they weren’t carrying the virus, then sanitised their hands.

They waited in the walled garden, where a fitness instructor led them through a warm-up routine before being sent off in waves of about 20 at a time. Each wave filed into two columns of athletes who stood at least 2m apart in line with social distancing regulations.

The course followed mostly footpaths and bridleways to the south-west of the village, including numerous hills designed to challenge the runners.

The ground was exceptionally slippery underfoot because of the rain in the days leading up to the race.

The course finished on a straight, flat approach to the line which many runners sprinted, overtaking those in front at the last minute.

Each one was then given water and snacks to help them recover.

Mr Price, 39, an IT professional, of Wootton Road, Henley, said: “That was hard work and much muddier than I was expecting, so there was definitely a ‘sting’ in the tail.

“There were some steep, sharp and slippery uphills but we had plenty of encouragement from the marshals and other runners so it was great fun and I’d do it again.”

Mr Price is a member of Wargrave Runners.

He was followed home by Lewis Riseley, from Wallingford, who finished in 38 minutes and 23 seconds, and Ben Paviour, from Sonning Common, who finished three seconds later.

The first woman home was Helen Pool, of Reading Roadrunners, with a time of 47 minutes and one second.

Closely behind were Gemma Korff (47 minutes and 30 seconds) and Becca Bullock (47 minutes and 40 seconds).

Also taking part was a team named Run Rabbit Run, which consisted of current and former school parents, Suzi van der Mark, Alice Rendell, Kat Cornfield, Liz Atkin, Kate Russell and Kate Roberts.

The women all finished ahead of their target time of one hour and 15 minutes.

They raised £1,258, far exceeding their £250 target.

Mrs van der Mark said: “We just fancied a challenge and the end of coronavirus offered a perfect opportunity to get together and enjoy ourselves again.

“We wanted to support the friends group’s efforts because it’s such an achievement to organise something like this. Nettlebed School was fab for both my children and it was a brilliant example for the kids to see their parents getting fit for it.

“There was such a great atmosphere with runners of all ages and abilities enjoying themselves, including older runners who were just appreciating the opportunity to see each other.”

The women are still accepting donations at www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/helpmakeourrunning

worthwhile

Headteacher Bethany Greenwood said: “The friends group has gone above and beyond to make this inaugural race a huge success and we’d like to thank the community for its support.

“Hopefully it will become an annual challenge but ideally with the sun shining in future.”

Sarah Soles, the race director, said: “We were really pleased with how it went. Everyone was really keen to be back racing and we received lots of great feedback afterwards.

“It was muddier underfoot than we had expected but people came back happy and pleased to have got in a workout on a Sunday morning. We’ll be looking at ways to make it even better next year.

“Richard’s result was amazing and there were others not too far behind, but the less experienced runners enjoyed the challenge. We were really pleased to be able to put on the event.”