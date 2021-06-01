Farmers’ market back to its best, say stallholders

TRADERS at Henley’s farmers’ market say it is now better than ever.

The stallholders sell fresh food and drink that is either grown, raised or produced locally.

They are all from the Henley area after the town council responded to criticism that the market did not use local suppliers.

The market takes place in Falaise Square on the second Saturday and fourth Thursday of the month.

Farmer Tracey “Bill” Betteridge, of Chiltern Lamb, who has had a stall for seven years, said: “It’s so much better than it used to be.

“The market is now all local and I think it works really well. There is more interest in it from the public and people are coming out and supporting the traders.

“I’ve had customers coming up to me saying this is the nicest market they have seen in a long time and isn’t it great to buy local. I am excited to set up my stall every month as there’s a point in getting up in the morning.”

Katrina Minoletti, of Gelato Henley, sells ice cream which is inspired by Italy but made here.

She said: “This is the second time we’ve had a stall at the market and on both occasions the weather has been good and we have received a huge support.

“More people wanted to buy local products and directly from us.”

John Maillard, from Middle Assendon, sells his Johnny Hot Stuff chilli sauces. He said: “I’ve had the stall for about one year now and am a truly local trader.

“The market has become a very good destination for local people, with a range of stalls selling good-quality products.”

Jo Eddon, who founded Honeys of Henley about 10 years ago, said: “The public really enjoy coming to the market.

“The council has done a very good job in increasing awareness about the market and I really liked their decision to keep it local.”

During the pandemic, the council enforced coronavirus regulations in the market and all traders have to wear face coverings and have hand sanitiser on their stalls.

All the stalls also display signs promoting social distancing and the market place is taped off to make sure people can enter and exit safely.

In 2014, the council conducted a review of the town's markets and asked residents what they would like to see.

This followed complaints from local shopkeepers that the markets were too big, did not sell local products and took money out of the local economy.

The council decided that traders at the farmers’ market must be “producers of their own produce who are actively involved in the production process of the goods for sale”.

In addition, stalls must be staffed by the producer, a family member or someone who is directly involved in the business.

Mayor Sarah Miller said: “I’m always very supportive of local products and of our Henley markets especially.

“It is vital that we support local in the markets as well as in our shops.”