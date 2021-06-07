Youngsters encouraged to make film

THE youth club in Sonning Common has spent a £900 donation on a new projector, iPad and speakers.

Organisers hope the new equipment will encourage the youngsters to make short films to portray their feelings about body image.

The money was donated by the One Stop shop in the village while another £200 was received from the Co-op store in Wood Lane for craft supplies.

Sunny Smithers, the club leader, said: “We are so thankful for all the help we receive. We really wouldn’t be able to run the youth club to the level we do without all the kind donations from everyone.

“We received grants from Tesco and the Chiltern Edge School Association for an allotment last year but due to covid we have been delayed in starting both this and another project where we’re discussing everyone’s mental health and how the pandemic has affected that.

“Under the mental health umbrella we are also talking about how our body image dictates how we feel and how we can have positive ways of how we view ourselves.”

The club, which is based at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane, was closed from March to September last year due to the coronavirus lockdown.

It then had to close again in November for the second lockdown and couldn’t

re-open again until April this year.

Mrs Smithers said: “We have loved being back. The first couple of weeks were a bit slow but now our numbers are picking up and the young people are having fun, which is the most important thing.

“We are back at the school and are using the youth wing and field, not the sports hall, to be covid-safe.”

The club meets on Tuesdays from 7pm to 9pm and Wednesday from 6.30pn to 8.30pm. For more information, email Mrs Smithers sunny.clubsc@gmail.com