Visitors flock to architectural salvage fair over holiday weekend

THOUSANDS of people visited the Henley Decor Fair over the bank holiday weekend.

The architectural salvage event took place at Greenlands, off Marlow Road, from Thursday to Monday.

There were more than 150 dealers from across Britain selling a range of antique and vintage goods for the home and garden.

These included garden statues, furniture, signs, mirrors, metalwork, wooden sculptures, upholstery, fashion, old signage and more.

Among the stallholders was Louise Hall from Bix, who was attending the annual event for the second time.

She said: “It has gone great and we’ve been very lucky with the weather.

“Everyone is hopeful. We haven’t been able to travel for the last year and it has been hard to find things to stock and it was expensive too. We’ll see how the government announcements go in June but hopefully this event is a sign of normality.”

Visitor Jenny Day, of Berkshire Road, Henley, bought an old milk churn.

“It’s nice to have a mooch,” she said. “There’s far more than I thought and I know a few of the stallholders.”

Organiser Gary Wallis, an antiques dealer who lives in Remenham, said: “The trade day on Thursday was particularly successful and we even did a Zoom presentation to America and some traders managed to sell to some guys over there.

“The traders were hungry to do some business and it kick-started their calendar year and it definitely established the fair as an annual event in the Henley calendar. People came and stayed for the bank holiday weekend so it brought a lot of business to the town.”