Monday, 07 June 2021

New deli

A NEW delicatessen is to open in Henley.

Pavilion Foods is to take over the unit in Market Place that used to be Feather & Black, a furniture shop, which closed in August.

Hk Interiors, of Sheffield, has applied for planning permission from South Oxfordshire District Council for new illuminated signs, two  hanging signs and a replacement fascia sign in dark grey with the store’s name in gold.

The council is due to make a decision  by July 14.

