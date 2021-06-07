Monday, 07 June 2021

Netwalking

A WALKING event to help businesses owners in Henley get to know each other will take place on Monday.

Organised by the Henley Business Partnership, participants will meet at Coppa Club in Bell Street at 12.30pm and then walk along the river for about an hour.

If more than six people turn up, walkers will be split into groups to ensure social distancing.

