Netwalking

Travellers worried about rail shake-up
PASSENGER groups say they are worried that the ... [more]
Monday, 07 June 2021
A WALKING event to help businesses owners in Henley get to know each other will take place on Monday.
Organised by the Henley Business Partnership, participants will meet at Coppa Club in Bell Street at 12.30pm and then walk along the river for about an hour.
If more than six people turn up, walkers will be split into groups to ensure social distancing.
07 June 2021
More News:
POLL: Have your say