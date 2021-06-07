Fewer volunteers but more rubbish collected at village litter-pick

VOLUNTEERS at Nettlebed’s annual community litter-pick collected more rubbish than usual despite fewer people taking part.

Only 15 people took part in the event, which was hit by bad weather. They met at the car park off High Street and split into groups to tackle different parts of the village.

They filled more than 30 bags of litter, including a large amount of DIY waste and car bumpers and tyres. The team wore high-viz jackets and used pickers provided by Biffa, South Oxfordshire District Council’s waste contractor.

Parish councillor James Leach, who led the volunteers, said: “It was a really good outcome and it shows that people care about their village. I fear the larger amount of rubbish may be down to an increase in fly-tipping.

“I was talking to two men from Biffa who said that in the last month alone they had cleared more than 200 fly-tips between them. There also seems to have been an increase in people lobbing litter from cars.”

He thanked the White Hart in High Street for providing refreshments to everyone who took part.