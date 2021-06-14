Monday, 14 June 2021

The future of rowing

A CONFERENCE to discuss the future of grassroots rowing will be held at the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

It will be hosted by the Henley Royal Regatta Charitable Trust with London Youth Rowing and Warrington Youth Rowing.

The all-day event, called Rocking the Boat 2021, will take place on October 22.

There will be keynote speakers from the education sector, government funders and grassroots organisations in other sports.

Numbers are limited but a virtual element will be explored if demand requires. Tickets cost £35. Visit https://bit.ly/3uWV2GV

