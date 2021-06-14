Ready for regatta

MORE than 40 novice crews have signed up for the Goring and Streatley Regatta on Saturday, July 17.

They will begin training with the Goring Gap Boat Club, which organises the event, on Monday.

The annual regatta which is held on the River Thames near Streatley, will begin at 9am. As well as the racing, it will include live music, children’s entertainment, food and a bar.

Tickets cost £8 for those aged 16 or over. For more information, visit https://goring

gapbc.org.uk