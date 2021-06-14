Monday, 14 June 2021

Car boot sale

A CAR boot “covid clearout” sale will be held at the recreation ground in Checkendon on Sunday, June 27 from 9am to noon.

There will be outdoor pitches only, which cost £5 each. For more information, call Tim Corbishley on (01491) 681723 or email
corbishleytim@yahoo.co.uk

