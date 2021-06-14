Dog day centre opens in memory of boy who lost cancer fight

A DAY care centre for dogs created in memory of Charlie Ilsley opened on Saturday.

Charlie’s Place is named after the 13-year-old boy who died in December after losing a long fight against cancer.

It has been created by converting the garage at his family’s home in Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green.

It was officially opened by singer and TV personality Jake Quickenden in front of about 50 people gathered outside.

The visitors were invited to have a look inside and there was live music and food for the occasion.

Charlie’s mother Toni and sister Jess will run the business, offering day care, boarding and dog walking.

Charlie had two dogs, Ernie, a shih tzu bichon frise cross, and Eric, a lhasa apso, and wanted to work with dogs when he was older.

Mrs Ilsley said: “Charlie would have loved this. It would have been his dream.

“When we were in Mexico for his cancer treatment, we stayed in a ranch whose owner had 11 puppies and it was then that Charlie told me, ‘I know what I want to do when I grow older, I want to work with dogs’. That was the moment I decided to create this place.

“When it came to deciding the name, we had a Facebook poll and we got lots of different suggestions but Charlie’s Place seemed to be the best name for it — it is and will always be his place.

“The opening was absolutely brilliant and everyone loved it. It felt like a small festival. So many people came to show their support and Jake got on the guitar and sang a couple of songs too.

“Lawson Greenaway, a friend of Charlie’s, also gave a speech in his memory.”

Mr Quickenden, who won Dancing on Ice in 2018, met Charlie when he was receiving treatment in Germany two years ago. He said: “He made such an impression on me. I lost my little brother to bone cancer in 2012 and as I got to know Charlie I realised his love for life and how he went about it was very similar to my brother.

“I met Charlie and Toni in Germany as I was acting in a musical. They recognised me and we started talking. We had a drink and then I got them tickets for the show.

“Charlie was really poorly at the time but he came to see me in a few other shows after that.

“I get on with Toni really well and when she asked me to come down to open the centre I said, ‘Yes, of course’. It’s an honour to be able to do it.”

Charlie, a pupil at Highdown School in Emmer Green, had fought cancer since 2015, when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was twice given the all-clear after treatment.

The walls at Charlie’s Place are adorned with drawings of dogs by local children along with letters sent by well-wishers and photographs of Charlie.

For more information, visit charliesdogplace.co.uk