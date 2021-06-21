Performers needed for party

PERFORMERS are wanted to take part in a post-lockdown celebration in Wargrave.

The Dunkirk Spirit of Wargrave Village Party is due to take place on Saturday, July 17.

Organisers are putting their own spin on TV’s Britain’s Got Talent by staging “Wargrave Loves Talent”.

The concept is to create an event with no fixed costs and local businesses providing their services free of charge.

Performers will be needed from noon to 7pm.

Organiser Geoff Knight said: “As we now know the crowds will be substantial, we want to attract more entertainment.

“They could be singers, musicians, jugglers, magicians — any form of entertainment.

“We will supply the stage, lighting and sound equipment if people don’t have their own.

“This will give us some free entertainment and give them a perfect opportunity to showcase their talent.

“They can hand out cards and publicity brochures and we will give them a mention in our programme.”

The main feature of the party will be a flotilla on the River Thames. Boat owners have been asked to donate their vessels and an hour of their time so that residents have a chance to go out on the water.

Sixteen boat owners have been confirmed so far, but Mr Knight says the ideal number is 40.

The Bull and St George & Dragon pubs have agreed to pay for cabaret acts and there will be paddleboard races and tuition.

Voluntary donations received on the day will go to Sue Ryder.

If you are an entertainer interested in taking part, call 07710 389527 or email geoffworksafe@outlook.com