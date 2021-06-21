Garden appeal

CHARVIL Piggott Primary School is trying to raise £2,000 for a new sensory garden by organising a 10km challenge.

The school association is asking parents and pupils to complete the distance in any way they want between June 25 and 27.

Prizes will be awarded for the most interesting ways of completing the 10km and for the class with the most entries.

To make a donation, visit donate.giveasyoulive.com/

campaign/cpsa-10k-you-way