Garden appeal

Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
Monday, 21 June 2021
CHARVIL Piggott Primary School is trying to raise £2,000 for a new sensory garden by organising a 10km challenge.
The school association is asking parents and pupils to complete the distance in any way they want between June 25 and 27.
Prizes will be awarded for the most interesting ways of completing the 10km and for the class with the most entries.
To make a donation, visit donate.giveasyoulive.com/
campaign/cpsa-10k-you-way
21 June 2021
More News:
Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
AA executive honoured for services to road transport
AN executive with the AA received an OBE in the ... [more]
Two deacons prepare for first curacies after ordination
A MAN who completed a master’s degree in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say