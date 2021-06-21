Monday, 21 June 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Garden appeal

CHARVIL Piggott Primary School is trying to raise £2,000 for a new sensory garden by organising a 10km challenge.

The school association is asking parents and pupils to complete the distance in any way they want between June 25 and 27.

Prizes will be awarded for the most interesting ways of completing the 10km and for the class with the most entries.

To make a donation, visit donate.giveasyoulive.com/
campaign/cpsa-10k-you-way

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33