Monday, 21 June 2021

Climate talk

THE UN Climate Change Conference and climate justice will be the subject of the Henley Quakers’ annual talk on Tuesday, June 29 at 7pm.

The speaker will be Chris Church, of Oxford Friends of the Earth, who will explain why the conference, known as COP26, in Glasgow in November, is important.

The talk will be online. To book a free place, email gbusfield@aol.com

