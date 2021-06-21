Climate talk

Woman finishes 847-mile charity walk 5 stone lighter
A WOMAN has walked the distance from Land’s End ... [more]
Monday, 21 June 2021
THE UN Climate Change Conference and climate justice will be the subject of the Henley Quakers’ annual talk on Tuesday, June 29 at 7pm.
The speaker will be Chris Church, of Oxford Friends of the Earth, who will explain why the conference, known as COP26, in Glasgow in November, is important.
The talk will be online. To book a free place, email gbusfield@aol.com
21 June 2021
AA executive honoured for services to road transport
AN executive with the AA received an OBE in the ... [more]
Two deacons prepare for first curacies after ordination
A MAN who completed a master’s degree in ... [more]
