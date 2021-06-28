Reunion postponed

THE planned reunion of former pupils of Henley Grammar School has been postponed due to the covid restrictions.

It was due to take place on Saturday, July 17 but has now been put back to Saturday, July 16 next year.

Sandra Wickens and Lynn Hart, both former students, are organising the event for all ex-pupils who attended the school up until 1978.

Lynn said: “Several people were planning to travel from overseas for the reunion and by delaying it another year, we hope that they will be able to make plans and come.

“Also with this extra time, we’ve had more enquiries from ex-pupils and our numbers are nudging 300 now, which is fantastic.

“The reunion will be held in the Rotherfield buildings and will be a lunchtime/afternoon event. Former staff are also very welcome to come and several have already signed up.

“We do need to know names and numbers so are asking everyone who is interested to register.

“This also gives us the opportunity to keep people updated with an occasional e-newsletter sharing stories and photos. Please spread the word.”

If you are interested, email lynn@harttoheart.co.uk