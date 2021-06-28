Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Monday, 28 June 2021
A FAMILY-friendly bike ride in aid of Whitchurch Primary School will be held on Sunday, July 11.
Riders will set off in waves from the village green between 10am and 11.30am and follow a circular route of either 5km or 10km. Most of both routes will have no traffic.
Afterwards, there will be a barbecue and a beer and Prosecco tent until 3pm.
Entry costs £20 for a family with up to three children, £10 for one adult and one child or £7.50 for an individual. All riders must wear helmets and children must be accompanied.
To sign up, visit https://bit.ly/3wz03ab
28 June 2021
