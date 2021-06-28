Regatta scaled back due to delay in lifting restrictions

THIS year’s Goring and Streatley Regatta will be staged as a rowing competition only after the Government extended coronavirus restrictions until July 19.

The event on the River Thames on July 17 has been moved downstream from Streatley to the headquarters of Goring Gap Boat Club, which organises it, at Gatehampton railway bridge.

The club is now training amateur crews to race each other in coxed fours. However, spectators can no longer attend and racing in mini dragon boats, canoes and dongolas has been cancelled.

More than 40 novice crews signed up but have now been offered a refund if they don’t want to proceed and a small number have accepted.

Boat club president Iain Cheyne said: “We had a meeting as soon as the Government announced the extension.

“We had been optimistic that the regatta would go ahead in full and a little surprised by this turn of events but our suppliers have been very understanding as they always knew there was a risk. We didn’t pay any deposits so we haven’t lost money but it’s a shame for them.

“Hopefully, as few crews as possible will cancel, though we understand some will not want to go ahead. We’re still feeling positive because we’re still getting crews out on the water to have some fun and get fit.”

Meanwhile, the club’s membership has doubled in the past 18 months despite the pandemic. It had about 100 members before it opened its new £350,000, two-storey clubhouse early last year.

Volunteers are adding the finishing touches to the premises, including a mezzanine floor.

Mr Cheyne said: “The club is in a very healthy state. We’re not even close to capacity and are seeking new members so I’d urge anyone with an interest to get in touch.”

The club’s next Learn2Row course runs weekly from Saturday July 31. For more information, visit goringgapbc.org.uk