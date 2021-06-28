Monday, 28 June 2021

Art cafe off

WHITCHURCH’S first Art Café in more than a year has been postponed due to the coronavirus restrictions being extended.

The weekly fundraising event at the Old Stables in High Street was due to resume on July 3 but has been put back because the venue is too small to allow social distancing under the existing rules.

Organiser Gill Williamson said: “It’s a shame but we understand and look forward to relaunching as soon as the rules allow.”

