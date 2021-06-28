Monday, 28 June 2021

Party delayed

THE Charvil village party has been postponed.

This was due to be held on the playing fields at East Park Farm on July 4 but has been put back due to the delay in lifting the coronavirus restrictions.

A new date has not been announced.

