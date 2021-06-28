10km race returns

THE Sonning 10km will return next Sunday (July 4).

The event, which starts at Berkshire County Sports Club in Sonning Lane, has been organised in line with the current coronavirus restrictions.

Both the 10km and 5km races start at 9am with the fastest runners starting first and the rest staggered according to their predicted finish times.

The runners will follow a course that goes along the River Thames and past the Bull Inn and Reading Blue Coat School before returning to the start.

All competitors need to finish by 10.30am (subject to staggered start). Entries must be registered in advance and the course is not suitable for buggies.

There will also be a fun run for children aged from four to 13, which starts at 8.30am. This was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 250 people took part in last year’s race, which was held in September and was one of few such events to be held locally due to covid.

For more information, visit www.sonning10k.co.uk