Monday, 28 June 2021

Covid talk

A FREE talk about the coronavirus pandemic will be held online on Wednesday from 6pm.

It will cover the vaccine rollout and future plans as well as long covid in which patients can suffer fatigue for months.

The talk is being hosted by the patient participation group at the Bell Surgery in Henley and the speakers will include its covid lead Dr Shellani Knight.

For more information, visit www.thebellsurgery.co.uk/about-us/patient-participation-group 

