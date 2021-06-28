Covid talk

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Monday, 28 June 2021
A FREE talk about the coronavirus pandemic will be held online on Wednesday from 6pm.
It will cover the vaccine rollout and future plans as well as long covid in which patients can suffer fatigue for months.
The talk is being hosted by the patient participation group at the Bell Surgery in Henley and the speakers will include its covid lead Dr Shellani Knight.
For more information, visit www.thebellsurgery.co.uk/about-us/patient-participation-group
28 June 2021
More News:
Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Musician and choir director honoured by Queen dies at 90
A MUSICIAN and conductor from Sonning Common has ... [more]
Vegan takeaway meals on offer from restaurant
LOVERS of late-night kebabs or meat-feast pizzas ... [more]
POLL: Have your say