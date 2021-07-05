Wine expert at vineyard

WINE expert, columnist and author Olly Smith will be the guest of honour at a Winefulness Taster Day at the Oaken Grove Vineyard in Fawley on Thursday, July 15.

The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, will be hosted by former RAF helicopter pilot Sarah Furness, who also runs monthly Winefulness Wednesdays at the vineyard.

Sarah said: “Olly is known for his finely tuned taste buds, boundless knowledge and infectious enthusiasm. He will lead you through a wine tasting like no other.”

For more information and to book tickets, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk