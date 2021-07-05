Playscheme goes ahead

THIS year’s Henley Outdoor Play Scheme will go ahead as planned.

Now in its 41st year, the annual event allows children from school years one to seven to take part in activities during the summer holidays.

This year it will take place at Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens from Monday to Friday, August 2 to 6 by which time all covid restrictions should have been lifted.

Chairman David Edwards said: “The biggest thing for us is making sure that everyone feels as safe as possible.

“I don’t think we will be required to cut numbers because most of it takes place outdoors and we are as confident as possible that it will go ahead as planned.

“It will be nice to have the kids running around again and for them to have some enjoyment back, especially since we were not able to do it last year.”

Hops is a not-for-profit organisation led by a team of 10 volunteers and 30 young adults, who help on the day with co-ordinating events.

More than 300 children from Henley and the surrounding area usually take part in a range of activities, including dancing, cookery workshops, football and woodworking.

The scheme was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic when organisers said it was impossible to go ahead due to the rules on social distancing.

Registration opened yesterday (Thursday) and the cost is £30 per day or £100 for the week.

For more information, visit www.hopshenley.co.uk