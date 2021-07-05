Rain can’t spoil celebrations at opening of art studio

SCORES of families attended the launch of a new art studio in Caversham.

A fête and fun day was staged at Creativ.Spaces, which is based in two converted industrial units on Southview Business Park, off Marsack Street.

It was well-attended despite wet weather and the extension of coronavirus regulations, which meant visitors had to wear masks when they went indoors.

Outside, children made model birds and butterflies and wrapped them around a tree as part of a community art project to be displayed in the window of Co-op Funeral Care in Prospect Street.

There were stalls selling art supplies and refreshments while Victoria Ruskin, who is also known as Ostara the Spring Fairy, created giant bubbles using a length of rope.

Children could have their photo taken with her in front of a fantasy backdrop or have their faces painted to look like unicorns with a little “horn” attached to their forehead. Inside there were children’s workshops and a tombola with prizes made by local producers.

The proceeds went to the Stepping Forward charity, which is also based at the business park and supports families with disabled children.

Tamalia Reeves, an artist who founded the studio, said: “It rained for most of the day but lifted just as we opened and thankfully people still showed their support. We’ve had loads of positive comments on social media and we’re looking forward to welcoming visitors as part of our regular events programme.”

Ms Reeves, of Henley Road, Caversham, created the studio as she wanted to help people struggling with their mental health following the pandemic, having faced her own difficulties when her marriage ended a few years ago.

She will host workshops for all ages in different media, including papercraft, photography, painting, drawing and pottery.