Monday, 12 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pupils given taste of Japan with words, games and food

Pupils given taste of Japan with words, games and food

A JAPANESE language day was 
held at Sonning Common Primary School to teach pupils about the language and culture of the country.

The children were taught Japanese words, numbers and games as well as taking part in some food tasting sessions with the school caterers, Kites Kitchen.

Martin and Samantha Seccombe, who have lived in Japan for 30 years, visited the school to teach years five and six about the language and how to play games such as rock, paper, scissors. Lisa Baillie, the school’s French teacher, said: “A lot of children won’t go to Japan but we can bring it to them.

“This really brings the language to life and helps them learn outside the classroom.” Ms Baillie, who has previously organised French, Spanish and Italian language days, added: “I’m so passionate about languages and what I love about this school is that everyone supports you.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33