New party date

A NEW date has been announced for a post-lockdown party in Charvil.

The village fete committee originally wanted to hold the celebration on July 4 but this was pushed back due to the delay in the easing of covid restrictions.

It will now take place on the playing fields at East Park Farm on Sunday, September 5 from 2pm to 6pm.

There will be live entertainment, a visit from Berkshire Reptile Encounters, a barbecue, games and a bar. The committee hopes to have a bouncy castle, climbing wall and trampolines.

