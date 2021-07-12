Help film for victims of abuse

AN activist from Henley has made a film of her talking about child sex abuse to help raise awareness.

Emma-Jane Taylor, who has written a book about her experiences, filmed the

10-minute TED talk at Meadows Farm Studios in Marlow Road and it is due to go live next week.

Ms Taylor, a mentor and public speaker, said: “The talk focuses on reducing child sex abuse by raising awareness and starting conversations about the difficulties children are having.

“People find me credible and have been impacted by what I’m saying and they believe and trust in what I’m saying as I have experience and knowledge.”

Ms Taylor will also be taking part in four online summits about child sex abuse in America, Canada, Australia and London.

Her second book, which will be published later this year, will also focus on the subject.

For her research, Ms Taylor interviewed a number of sex offenders, survivors, support groups, therapists and authorities.

She said: “I’m not judging people, I just wanted knowledge to help children and adults understand what they need to do.

“There were days where it was very difficult. I’m a survivor and I used that experience to interview these guys. It was difficult listening to some other survivors’ experiences.

“People say they don’t want to hear about it but it’s happening, which is what the talk and the book address.”

To see the video, visit www.ted.com