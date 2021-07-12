Monday, 12 July 2021

Heroes’ Return returning

THE Heroes’ Return event in Henley will take place on Saturday, September 18.

This is to welcome back members of Team GB’s rowing squad from the Olympics and traditionally involves an open-top bus parade watched by thousands of people in the streets.

Leander Club has 23 athletes included in the 45-strong squad for the Games, which will take place in Tokyo from July 23 to August 8.

The event will be organised by Henley Town Council’s communication manager Naomi Hutchinson and Alastair Heathcote, the general manager of Leander Club.

