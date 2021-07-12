Races to go ahead as planned

ORGANISERS of the Henley half marathon and 10km run have decided to go ahead with the races as planned later this year.

Members of Henley Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge provisionally selected Sunday, October 10 but wanted to wait for further guidance from the Government.

Now they have confirmed that the event will be held on this date, starting at Henley Rugby Club in Marlow Road at 9.30am.

The half marathon will take runners to Fawley, Middle Assendon and Hambleden before heading back to the rugby club.

Online entries are now open and the closing date is October 4. A charity partner has still to be confirmed.

Peter Wilkinson, a member of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, said: “We are very relieved to finally have something to look forward to.

“We were pretty positive but until the Government says so, you don’t take anything for granted.

“We didn’t want to open entries and then have to cancel or postpone. The event is well-known to many runners, both local and from further afield, and it was very disappointing that we had to cancel in 2020.”

He appealed for volunteers to help on the day.

Mr Wilkinson said: “Rotary clubs are ageing and manpower is always a problem. We probably need 100 people and we would like to hear from anyone who is good with organising who can help out.

“Although we get great support from other Rotary clubs, cadets and other local groups and individuals, we can always use more bodies.”

If you would like to help, call Annie Lathaen on (01491) 413525 or email adlathaen@yahoo.co.uk

For more information and to enter a race, visit henleyhalfmarathon.org