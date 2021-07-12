Campaigner leads river clean-up

A RIVER clean-up will take place in Henley later this month.

Environmental campaigner Lynne Lambourne is organising the event on Thursday, July 22.

Volunteers should meet at 3pm on Red Lion Lawn. Litter-pickers and bags will be provided and the clean-up is likely to last no more than three hours.

The Henley Boating Company has offered to supply boats and there will be a launch point for anyone who wishes to use a paddleboard instead.

Ms Lambourne, who lives in Peppard, founded Warriors on Waste in 2012 to help reduce the use of plastic and encourage sustainable living.

She said: “I want to highlight the importance of thinking about where our waste ends up and educate people about not littering near our beautiful river.

“I paddleboard and swim most days in the river and feel that we have a very clean stretch but there is always more that can be done. All rivers run to the sea so any waste in our river will end up contributing to the huge problem we have with plastic and microplastics in the ocean.

“Every year an estimated eight million tonnes of litter enters the world’s oceans, disrupting natural ecosystems. We have to act now to stop the damage that is being done.”

Ms Lambourne, an award-winning interior designer who uses upcycled furniture and salvaged materials, carried out a clean-up along the riverbank in Henley earlier this year with her children, Grace and Kate.

She was shocked at the amount of rubbish they found, including plastic bottles, food wrappers, oil cans, Styrofoam blocks and cigarette ends.

The latest clean-up is being supported by Henley in Bloom and there will be pizzas and a bar.

It is free to take part but Ms Lambourne has asked people to register in advance. For more information, visit bit.ly/3hg3NIq