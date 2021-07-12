Monday, 12 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Street party

RESIDENTS of Western Avenue in Henley are to stage a street party tomorrow (Saturday)

The event will mark the centenary of the construction of housing in the street to meet demand for affordable homes.

The properties were designed by Henry Hare, the architect responsible for Henley town hall, and were the first examples of social housing to be built in the town.

The party will be opened by Mayor Sarah Miller.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33