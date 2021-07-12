GORING library is to stage a children’s fun day ... [more]
Monday, 12 July 2021
RESIDENTS of Western Avenue in Henley are to stage a street party tomorrow (Saturday)
The event will mark the centenary of the construction of housing in the street to meet demand for affordable homes.
The properties were designed by Henry Hare, the architect responsible for Henley town hall, and were the first examples of social housing to be built in the town.
The party will be opened by Mayor Sarah Miller.
12 July 2021
More News:
POLL: Have your say