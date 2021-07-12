Hundreds attend exhibition of potential housing sites

MORE than 300 people attended a public exhibition of 16 sites in Henley and Harpsden which could be earmarked for housing.

Feedback from the event, which took place at Henley town hall on Friday and Saturday, will help to shape a revised draft of the parishes’ joint neighbourhood plan.

The first version, which named the sites for about 500 homes, passed a referendum in 2016 but must be updated to meet higher housing targets.

Most of the landowners who put plots forward were on hand to answer questions and show artists’ impressions of how their proposed developments might look.

Also on hand were Henley town councillors, volunteers from its neighbourhood plan steering group and planning officer Jodie Rhymes.

Everyone who attended was asked to fill out a survey which can also be completed online. Responses will be considered along with professional guidance from the town council’s consultant AECOM before a shortlist is drawn up.

The revised plan would be scrutinised by an independent examiner before going to a referendum by early next year.

Ken Arlett, the steering group chairman, said: “It was well-attended and the majority of people were polite even when they lived near a site and were potentially affected by development.

“It’s surprising how few young people attended, given the need to provide affordable housing for that age group but it has always been harder to attract t‏heir interest.

“We advertised it as much as we could, online and more traditionally, and we were very happy with the turnout.” Councillor Arlett dismissed a suggestion by David Barthlomew, who is a district and county councillor for Shiplake, that another exhibition should be staged in the village because several sites are on its outskirts.

He said: “None of the sites is actually in Shiplake, only in Harpsden parish, and residents of Shiplake were welcome to offer their views.”

Surveys must be returned by Monday or visit https://www.surveymonkey.

co.uk/r/CJGNVF6