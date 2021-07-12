Monday, 12 July 2021

Heseltine returns

FORMER deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine, actress Ruth Jones and stand-up comedian Rob Beckett are among the latest additions to this year’s Henley Literary Festival line-up.

Lord Heseltine, who served as Henley MP from 1974 and 2001, will be in conversation with the Financial Times’ Whitehall editor Sebastian Payne about his new book Broken Heartlands, which explores the consequences of the 2019 general election. He has appeared at the festival several times previously, most recently in 2016.

Jones, co-creator and star of the BBC’s Gavin and Stacey, will be making her Henley debut with her second bestseller Us Three. Beckett, a regular on Channel 4’s Eight Out Of 10 Cats, will discuss his first book, A Class Act.

Tickets will be on sale from July 19.

