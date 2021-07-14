Euro 2020 finals boost hospitality trade

PUBS and social venues in and around Henley were the big winners on Sunday night as football fans witnessed England lose in the final of Euro 2020 to Italy on penalties.

Many had set up televisions and seating areas in their gardens to ensure they could accommodate as many spectators as possible on what became one of their busiest nights since the coronavirus restrictions were eased.

Shortly before kick-off, dozens of excited supporters wearing England tops from various eras, with some carrying flags, could be seen walking around Henley town centre en route to their chosen venue.

Many pubs had to turn down requests for bookings as they were at capacity.

There were cheers and singing throughout the match, which picked up significantly when Luke Shaw scored a volley for England around the two-minute mark.

Publicans said it was a great night for business but would have been even better if capacity hadn't been limited by coronavirus restrictions.

For in-depth coverage including interviews with fans and photos, pick up a copy of this week's Henley Standard.