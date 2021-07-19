Sunflowers

A SUNFLOWER competition in Kidmore End has returned for a second year.

More than 30 plants were entered into the competition last year, which was organised by Sue Remenyi, of Tokers Green Lane. She came up with the idea during the first covid lockdown.

This year there will be two age groups, adult and under 11, and two categories per age group, tallest sunflower and most beautiful diplay.

To take part, submit photos and measurements to Maria Hatton at maria_

hatton@yahoo.com by August 15.