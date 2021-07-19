Monday, 19 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sunflowers

A SUNFLOWER competition in Kidmore End has returned for a second year. 

More than 30 plants were entered into the competition last year, which was organised by Sue Remenyi, of Tokers Green Lane. She came up with the idea during the first covid lockdown.

This year there will be two age groups, adult and under 11, and two categories per age group, tallest sunflower and most beautiful diplay. 

To take part, submit photos and measurements to Maria Hatton at maria_
hatton@yahoo.com by August 15.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33