Meet and eat

Monday, 19 July 2021

THE next Tokers Green Progressive Dinner could take place in September. 

It is an opportunity for residents to get to know each other. 

A date, time and location are yet to be confirmed depending on coronavirus restrictions at the time. 

For more information or to join, contact Carole Neville on caroleneville@hotmail.co.uk or call 01189 477330

