Monday, 19 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Knit and chat

THE Fish charity in Sonning Common will be launching a Knit and Natter group on Monday. 

It will take place in the community room at the charity’s hub in Lea Road from 2pm to 4pm. 

People don’t need experience in knitting and wool, needles and patterns will be available. 

For more information, contact the Fish office on 0118 972 3986 or email office@fishvolunteercentre
.org.uk

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33