Knit and chat

THE Fish charity in Sonning Common will be launching a Knit and Natter group on Monday.

It will take place in the community room at the charity’s hub in Lea Road from 2pm to 4pm.

People don’t need experience in knitting and wool, needles and patterns will be available.

For more information, contact the Fish office on 0118 972 3986 or email office@fishvolunteercentre

.org.uk