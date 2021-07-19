Children’s camp dates

ACTIVE Leaders in Sonning Common will be hosting a summer holiday programme for all children and families.

The group was appointed by Oxfordshire County Council, which are funding the programme, to run three different activities for children in local primary schools from Monday, July 26 to Thursday, August 19.

A Summer Fun programme will take place at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane from July 26 to 29 and August 2 to 5 from 10am to 2pm.

Events will include sport and art activities for children aged from four to 11.

An Active Leaders course will take place at the same location from July 26 to 29 from 9.30am to 2.30pm. Participants must attend all four days and must be aged between 14 and 16.

Lastly, a music course, named Jammers, will take place at Sonning Common Primary School in Grove Road from Monday, August 16 to 19 between 10am and 2pm. Participants must attend all four days and be aged between nine and 11. No experience is needed.

Packed lunches will be provided for children who usually receive free school meals as part of the Government’s Holiday Activities and Food programme.

For more information, email Penny Snowden at penny@activeleaders.co.uk