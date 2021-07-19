Monday, 19 July 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

No spectators

THE Goring and Streatley Regatta will take place at the headquarters of the Goring Gap Boat Club, near Gatehampton railway bridge, tomorrow (Saturday).

This year’s event is only open to competitors, with no spectator area, because of coronavirus restrictions.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33