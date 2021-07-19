Arts showcase

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
THE StageWorks performing arts school in Henley is to celebrate its 21st anniversary with an outdoor showcase tonight (Friday).
It will take place at the Eyot Centre, off Wargrave Road in Henley, at 7pm and at both 1pm and 7pm on Saturday and guests should bring chairs, picnic blankets, food and soft drinks only.
To book tickets, email enquiries@stageworks.org.uk
