Festival logo design competition

CHILDREN and young people are being invited to design the logo for next year’s Henley Youth Festival.

The winning design will feature on all printed and digital literature relating to the event, which will be held in March.

It will also feature prominently on the festival website, at performances and on advertising around the town.

The winning designer will visit the in8 Creative Design Co studio in Station Road, Henley, to see their artwork being brought to life and will be given a framed print of the finished product.

They will also win a ticket to the Henley Festival’s Family Sunday on September 19, where all shortlisted entries will be exhibited and Henley Mayor Sarah Miller will present prizes. The competition is open to artists aged between four and 18 who live or go to school in the Henley area.

Entries must incorporate next year’s festival theme of “friendship” and will be judged on how creatively this is interpreted.

Entry packs have been emailed to all 16 schools which regularly take part in the festival and teachers will urge pupils to take part. The competition has been revived following a period of absence by new festival chairwoman Laura Matthews, who used to take part in it as a child.

She said: “It was something we looked out for as young people growing up in Henley.

“That’s why I was keen to bring it back it as a summer activity when I was appointed earlier this year.

“It’s a fun thing to do at the end of term and it puts the youth festival on Henley’s summer calendar.”

Entries must fit on an A4 page and incorporate th letters HYF, which may be downloaded as a template, and must be in a digital format.

The closing date is July 31. For more information, visit www.hyf.org.uk/logo-

competition-2022

• Volunteers are needed to fill key roles on the festival’s steering group. For more information, email hyfinfo@gmail.com