Swan upping returns

THE annual swan upping event will return to the Henley area on July 21 after a year’s absence.

The census of the bird population on the River Thames was called off for only the second time in its 900-year history last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But now representatives of the Crown and the Vintners’ and Dyers’ Livery Companies can come back to conduct the search in traditional rowing skiffs.

They will arrive at Hambleden lock at about midday, having travelled from Sunbury lock up the river via Hurley, and will continue to Marsh lock, Shiplake lock and Sonning Bridge then on to Caversham, Mapledurham, Goring locks.

The swan upping party will be led by the Queen’s Swan Marker David Barber, who lives in Henley, and will cover the upper Thames over the course of the week.

The event was also cancelled in 2012 due to flooding.