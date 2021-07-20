Children’s theatre group mark 21 years with showcase

THE StageWorks performing arts school in Henley celebrated its 21st anniversary with two outdoor showcases at the weekend.

Children at the school performed on Friday evening and at noon on Saturday at the Eyot Centre, off Wargrave Road.

Guests brought chairs, picnic blankets, food and soft drinks to watch some of the best songs and dances from the past 20 years.

There were 15 performances in total which were directed, written and produced by Lloyd White, who runs the school’s Saturday class.

Some students in his class were self-isolating due to covid but narrated live over Zoom and had pre-recorded some songs.

The show was opened by a performance of One Brick at a Time from their Jack and the Beanstalk show followed by Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen which the school performed in Aladdin.

Hit the Road Jack from their performance of Babes in the Wood was next followed by a pre-recorded song, Somewhere over the Rainbow.

Ding Dong from their adaptation of The Wizard of Oz was next followed by Ease on Down the Road from their version of The Wiz.

Act one concluded with two songs from the school’s performance of Cinderella which were When a Felons not Engaged by The Pirates Of Penzance and Marry You by Bruno Mars.

Act two opened with In the Country from their The Wind in the Willows performance followed by two songs from their Peter Pan show, Hushabye Mountain and Reach.

Two songs were performed from their version of A Christmas Carol including Fine Fine Line and Thank you Very Much and the penultimate song was Bad Guys from the musical Bugsy Malone.

For the final song everyone joined in for a Disney medley.

